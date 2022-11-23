$24,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2019 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$24,999
- Listing ID: 9375106
- Stock #: 3396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Driving aids
- Remote start
- AWD
Here comes a very nice AWD Nissan Altima SV with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, dual climate control, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
