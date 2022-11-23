Menu
2019 Nissan Altima

78,871 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Nissan Altima

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2019 Nissan Altima

2.5 SV AWD - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9375106
  • Stock #: 3396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3396
  • Mileage 78,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Driving aids
- Remote start
- AWD

Here comes a very nice AWD Nissan Altima SV with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 2.5L 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, factory remote start, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, Bluetooth, AM/FM/AUX, dual climate control, CD player, cruise control, smart-key, push start, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start

