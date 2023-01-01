2019 Nissan Frontier

$33,005 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 4 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9763495

9763495 Stock #: UK2090

UK2090 VIN: 1N6AD0FV4KN877637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Pearl Mica Metallic

Interior Colour Steel

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK2090

Mileage 20,498 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Comfort Interior air filtration Convenience Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Rear Head Room: 973 mm Front Head Room: 1,010 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,850 mm Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall height: 1,781 mm Rear Leg Room: 644 mm Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,574 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg Wheelbase: 3,554 mm SV Premium Package Curb weight: 2,080 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.