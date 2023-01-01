$33,005+ tax & licensing
$33,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Nissan Frontier
2019 Nissan Frontier
Crew Cab SV - Low Mileage
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$33,005
+ taxes & licensing
20,498KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9763495
- Stock #: UK2090
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV4KN877637
- Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Pearl Mica Metallic
- Interior Colour Steel
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UK2090
- Mileage 20,498 KM
Keeping to its roots, this rugged Nissan Frontier offers more than you expect. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.

With modern comforts, extremely robust engineering and genuine reliability, this 2019 Nissan Frontier is more than capable of handling everything thrown at it. Whether you crave off-road thrills or a trusty worksite companion, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you desire a mid-size truck with everything you need, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 20,498 kms. It's cayenne red pearl mica metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Keeping to its roots, this rugged Nissan Frontier offers more than you expect. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
With modern comforts, extremely robust engineering and genuine reliability, this 2019 Nissan Frontier is more than capable of handling everything thrown at it. Whether you crave off-road thrills or a trusty worksite companion, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you desire a mid-size truck with everything you need, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 20,498 kms. It's cayenne red pearl mica metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.0L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is Crew Cab SV. This Frontier Crew Cab SV comes standard with a robust part-time four wheel drive system, a higher tow rating, upgraded engine performance, exterior style accents, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a sliding rear window, a manual-locking rear tailgate, remote keyless entry with power door locks, a full-size underbody-stored spare tire, reverse-opening rear doors, 50-50 split rear folding seats, and numerous interior storage options, with two 12V DC power outlets. Additional features include highly tactile steering wheel controls, a 7-inch color display with Bluetooth telecommunication and audio streaming, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sv Premium Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kitchenernissan.com/finance-application/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $237.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $43140 ). See dealer for details.
ON QUALIFIED VEHICLES$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION! ** Disclosure: Maximum term up to 96-months finance available on approved credit and qualifying vehicles. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kitchener. o~o
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Interior air filtration
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,850 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,076 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,395 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall height: 1,781 mm
Rear Leg Room: 644 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,416 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,396 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,574 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,638 kg
Wheelbase: 3,554 mm
SV Premium Package
Curb weight: 2,080 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2