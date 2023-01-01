Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

149,996 KM

Details Description Features

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

149,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335915
  • Stock #: 23413A
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL541262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23413A
  • Mileage 149,996 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

