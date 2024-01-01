2019 Nissan Kicks

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Gas Saver, Certified, Fog Lights, Good Driving condition, Low Kms, none Smoker, Must See!!!</p><p><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-weight: bolder; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We Finance,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,</span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

2019 Nissan Kicks

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV,Certified,Gas Saver,Alloys,Tinted,Push Starter

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV,Certified,Gas Saver,Alloys,Tinted,Push Starter

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11037710
  2. 11037710
  3. 11037710
  4. 11037710
  5. 11037710
  6. 11037710
  7. 11037710
  8. 11037710
  9. 11037710
  10. 11037710
  11. 11037710
  12. 11037710
  13. 11037710
  14. 11037710
  15. 11037710
  16. 11037710
  17. 11037710
  18. 11037710
  19. 11037710
  20. 11037710
  21. 11037710
  22. 11037710
  23. 11037710
  24. 11037710
  25. 11037710
  26. 11037710
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CU6KL561929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Gas Saver, Certified, Fog Lights, Good Driving condition, Low Km's, none Smoker, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 31,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 AWD Inscription 37,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD 4dr HSE LUXURY for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport 4WD 4dr HSE LUXURY 62,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks