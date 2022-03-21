$25,005+ tax & licensing
$25,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay - $169 B/W
12,878KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673341
- Stock #: UK1951
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU1KL544312
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,878 KM
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
Versatile, stylish, and comfortable, this 2019 Nissan Kicks is sure to never cramp your style. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is for sale today.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This low mileage SUV has just 12,878 kms. It's aspen white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Piano black center console trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 1,034 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,247 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,295 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Head Room: 977 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 1,625 kg
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,351 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,347 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.7 L/100 km
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,204 kg
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Front Hip Room: 1,294 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Leg Room: 844 mm
Max cargo capacity: 915 L
Overall height: 1,586 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,111 mm
