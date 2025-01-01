Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2019 Nissan Leaf

87,290 KM

$16,999

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

Used
87,290KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CP9KC304301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,290 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2019 Nissan Leaf