$16,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Leaf
SV
2019 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4AZ1CP9KC304301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,290 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
2019 Nissan Leaf