$18,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Nissan Micra
SV - Proximity Key - $122 B/W
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
11,506KM
Used
- Stock #: UK1954
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP7KL236140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 11,506 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply.
This efficient Nissan Micra feels right at home in the urban environment. This 2019 Nissan Micra is for sale today.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 11,506 kms. It's magnetic gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Proximity Key
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Passenger vanity mirrors
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Video Monitor Location: Front
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,051 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Rear Hip Room: 1,240 mm
Rear Head Room: 976 mm
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Wheelbase: 2,450 mm
Overall height: 1,527 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 860 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,269 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,295 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,217 mm
Overall Length: 3,827 mm
Overall Width: 1,665 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,514 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Curb weight: 1,077 kg
