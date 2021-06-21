$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
A luxurious interior, capable handling, and enough technology to feel straight from a sci-fi, this Nissan Murano is ready for whatever you throw its way. This 2019 Nissan Murano is for sale today.
Delivering more than it price point suggests, this 2019 Nissan Murano is full of surprises. With a composed and capable ride quality, a dramatic design, and obvious attention to detail, this Murano is ready for whatever your needs are. All this comfort and capability comes with some amazing assistive technology that keeps you safe and reduces your driving fatigue on the long trips this Murano begs you to take. This SUV has 31,524 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's cayenne red metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Murano's trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL has all the adaptive and active safety features you could ever want, like intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning. This is matched to a luxuriously comfortable interior with UV reducing glass, rear privacy glass, power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats, and heated power front seats. Keeping you connected is an 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system, while the exterior is styled out with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, and power heated side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start.
A Certified Pre-Owned Nissan is: - Reconditioned to the highest standards. - Protected by a 72-month/120 000 km factory-backed warranty, just like a brand new Nissan! - Offers a 72-month/24-hour Roadside Assistance. - Up to $45/day Rental Assistance. - Free 3-month Sirius XM Trial. - 169 Point Multi-point vehicle inspection. - 10 day/1500 km exchange policy if you are not completely satisfied.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Compass
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Permanent locking hubs
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
4 door
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Premium Sound Package
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 72 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.7 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,407 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 981 mm
Rear Head Room: 959 mm
Curb weight: 1,853 kg
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Blind Spot Intervention
Front Head Room: 967 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,395 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,495 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
360 Camera
Wheelbase: 2,825 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,979 L
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry