2019 Nissan NV200

$32,005 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 1 7 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108097

9108097 Stock #: UK2036

UK2036 VIN: 3N6CM0KN6KK708918

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Fresh Powder

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK2036

Mileage 51,173 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Profile: 60 Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front Center Console: Full with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Leaf rear suspension Non-independent rear suspension Additional Features 4 door Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 15 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Speed-proportional electric power steering Wheel Width: 5.5 Audio system memory card slot Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Left rear passenger door type: Sliding Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Total Number of Speakers: 2 Video Monitor Location: Front Rear door type: Split swing-out 1st row curtain head airbags Clock: In-radio display Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Tires: Width: 185 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Capacity: 55 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,303 mm Overall Width: 1,730 mm Overall height: 1,872 mm Overall Length: 4,733 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,474 L Front Head Room: 1,059 mm Curb weight: 1,486 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system Gross vehicle weight: 2,165 kg Wheelbase: 2,925 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.