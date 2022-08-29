$32,005+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan NV200
51,173KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9108097
- Stock #: UK2036
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN6KK708918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,173 KM
Vehicle Description
To the hard-working men and women of Canada, a well-designed van can be critical. This Nissan NV200 perfectly fits this description. This 2019 Nissan NV200 is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
Built for those tight city streets, this NV200 is the perfect compact cargo van. With enough space that you'll never need a second trip, and a small enough footprint that you can actually fit into streets and alleys alike, this NV200 is a great city cargo hauler. Being easy to drive and decked with modern technology, you can make your city deliveries in ease and comfort with its punchy yet efficient powertrain. For a versatile and practical city hauler that won't let you down, the Nissan NV200 is ready to go.This van has 51,173 kms. It's fresh powder in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 131HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our NV200's trim level is SV. Upgrading to this NV200 SV adds some style and convenience features, such as remote keyless entry and exterior styling cues, two cup holders, AM/FM CD audio system with a 5 inch monitor, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth streaming and hands-free phone system, power windows and locks, power side mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls, a fold-down passenger's seat with seatback tray table, mobile office style center console with file folder and laptop storage, passenger side under seat slide out storage tray, rear view camera, 40/60 split rear cargo doors with 180-degree maximum opening range, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Profile: 60
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Non-independent rear suspension
4 door
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Audio system memory card slot
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Total Number of Speakers: 2
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,303 mm
Overall Width: 1,730 mm
Overall height: 1,872 mm
Overall Length: 4,733 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,474 L
Front Head Room: 1,059 mm
Curb weight: 1,486 kg
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Rear reverse sensing system
Gross vehicle weight: 2,165 kg
Wheelbase: 2,925 mm
