2019 Nissan Pathfinder

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,124KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- Factory remote start


Just landed is a Nissan Pathfinder SV TECH with all the right features! This 7 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, 7 passenger seating, navigation system, back-up camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rear parking sensors, fog lights, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), heated seats, heated steering wheel, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD, A/C, alarm, smart key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $21,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

7 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-579-4995

2019 Nissan Pathfinder