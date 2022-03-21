2019 Nissan Pathfinder

$36,005 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8973283

8973283 Stock #: UK2007

UK2007 VIN: 5N1DR2MM3KC616546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK2007

Mileage 51,014 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Mitigation Front Pedestrian Braking Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Window grid and fixed antenna Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Piano black center console trim Comfort Tri-Zone Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Navigation Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Width: 7.5 50-50 Third Row Seat Manual Folding Third Row Seat Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Piano black dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Metal-look/piano black door trim Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,425 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.9 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 74 L Off-Road Package Blind Spot Detection Rear Leg Room: 1,059 mm Wheelbase: 2,900 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,260 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,543 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,534 mm Front Hip Room: 1,442 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 781 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,449 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,066 mm Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,072 mm Overall Width: 1,963 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,715 kg Curb weight: 2,018 kg SiriusXM NissanConnect Services Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length : 5,042 mm Overall height : 1,914 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights NissanConnect with Mobile Apps Rear reverse sensing system 6 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

