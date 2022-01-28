2019 Nissan Qashqai

$29,005 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 2 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8271030

Stock #: UK1911

VIN: JN1BJ1CR7KW318609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1911

Mileage 49,240 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 45 Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt NissanConnect Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Tires: Speed Rating: W Exterior entry lights Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Head Room: 986 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,356 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Capacity: 55 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Blind Spot Detection Rear Shoulder Room: 1,415 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,836 mm Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,559 kg Overall height: 1,608 mm Overall Length: 4,379 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Rear Hip Room: 1,191 mm Wheelbase: 2,647 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,021 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,509 L Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

