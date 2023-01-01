Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

113,030 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
SV AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

SV AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

113,030KM
Used
  Stock #: 3811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Factory remote start

Incoming is another desirable Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, smart key, push start, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

