$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Nissan Rogue
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
113,030KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10619811
- Stock #: 3811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3811
- Mileage 113,030 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- Factory remote start
Incoming is another desirable Nissan Rogue SV AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well maintained, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, factory remote start, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, A/C, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, smart key, push start, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2