2019 Nissan Rogue

<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><br><span>- Technology package</span><br><span>- Well serviced</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Here comes another Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, steering assist, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, upgraded alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and more!</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available!</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC</span><br><br></div><br /><div><span>*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.</span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2019 Nissan Rogue

86,675 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! PANO ROOF!

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! PANO ROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,675KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3814
  • Mileage 86,675 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Technology package
- Well serviced

Here comes another Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, steering assist, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, upgraded alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2019 Nissan Rogue