$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! PANO ROOF!
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV TECH AWD - NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! REMOTE START! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
86,675KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3814
- Mileage 86,675 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Technology package
- Well serviced
Here comes another Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, steering assist, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, upgraded alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
- Accident free
- Technology package
- Well serviced
Here comes another Nissan Rogue SV Tech AWD with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, 360 camera, factory remote start, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, steering assist, panoramic sunroof, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, upgraded alloys, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX, A/C, smart-key, push start, alarm, fog lights, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Birds Eye View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD - NAV! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! CAR PLAY! 138,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TSX PREMIUM - LEATHER! HTD SEATS! SUNROOF! BLUETOOTH! 153,437 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Corolla LE - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HTD SEATS! SUNROOF! 46,147 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Email Fitzgerald Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Nissan Rogue