2019 Nissan Rogue

7450808 Stock #: NK3816A

NK3816A VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC713897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,730 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Interior Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Windows Privacy glass: Deep Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Silver aluminum rims Diameter of tires: 17.0" Overall Width: 1,840 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Blind Spot Detection SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Curb weight: 1,631 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 1,057 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,065 kg Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Automatic Emergency Braking Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Lane Departure Intervention High Beam Assist

