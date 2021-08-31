2019 Nissan Rogue

$30,999 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 4 1 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7773720

7773720 Stock #: UK1846

UK1846 VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC723048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # UK1846

Mileage 64,419 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Interior Tachometer Compass Trip Computer remote start Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Selective service internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: V Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Navigation Rear View Camera ACTIVE STEERING Driver seat memory Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Silver aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,840 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Hip Room: 1,372 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,092 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Diameter of tires: 19.0" SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Overall Length: 4,630 mm Rear Head Room: 934 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,323 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,982 L Overall height: 1,696 mm Wheelbase: 2,706 mm Front Head Room: 1,004 mm Manual child safety locks Proximity remote trunk release Curb weight: 1,643 kg Hands Free Power Liftgate Gross vehicle weight: 2,089 kg NissanConnect Services Lane Departure Warning: Active Rear Collision Mitigation Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports Front exterior parking camera Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Hands Free Liftgate NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring ProPILOT ASSIST Full Range Adaptive Cruise Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation

