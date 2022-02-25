$52,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$52,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2019 Nissan Titan
2019 Nissan Titan
PRO-4X - $351 B/W
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$52,005
+ taxes & licensing
45,120KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418465
- Stock #: NK4486A
- VIN: 1N6AA1E56KN526714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4486A
- Mileage 45,120 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
The mighty Nissan Titan is back with robust engineering and mighty powertrain options. This 2019 Nissan Titan is for sale today.
This sturdy 2019 Nissan Titan is a valiant attempt at creating a pickup truck that masterfully blends sheer capability and power with comfort and smooth driving dynamics. This truck shines both on and off road, thanks to its punchy powertrain, along with beefy suspension components. With excellent interior ergonomics and impressive connectivity technology, this Nissan XD gets the job done effortlessly, while treating occupants to welcoming comfort.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 45,120 kms. It's magnetic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Titan's trim level is PRO-4X. This Titan PRO-4X is made for off-roading with hill descent control, electronic locking rear differential, Bilstein off-road performance shocks, aluminum wheels, and protective skid plates. The PRO-4X trim also adds style and technology with navigation, heated seats, blind spot monitoring, automatic on/off LED signature headlights and daytime running lights, fog lights, power sliding back window, front and rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bed liner, bed and center console mounted 110V outlets, LED bed lighting, flat floor storage box in second seating row, rain sensing wipers, and a smart key with proximity light activation. NissanConnect with Advanced Drive-Assist display in instrument cluster and mobile apps like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aluminum wheels, skid plates, heated power extendable side mirrors with turn signals, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth phone management and streaming audio, air conditioning, power windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, AM/FM/CD with 7 inch color display, SiriusXM, MP3/WMA playback, USB and aux inputs, 4 wheel drive, hill start assist, dampened assist tailgate, class IV tow hitch receiver with 4 and 7 pin connectors, and trailer sway control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Pro-4x Luxury Package .
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trailer Hitch
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Black grille w/body-colour surround
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
AC power outlet: 2
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Tires: Width: 275 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,615 mm
Wheelbase: 3,550 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Rear Leg Room: 978 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Overall Width: 2,050 mm
PRO-4X Luxury Package
Overall Length: 5,804 mm
NissanConnect Services
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Front Shoulder Room: 1,639 mm
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Curb weight: 2,664 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2