2019 Nissan Titan

Listing ID: 8418465

Stock #: NK4486A

NK4486A VIN: 1N6AA1E56KN526714

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4486A

Mileage 45,120 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Exterior Trailer Hitch Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Black grille w/body-colour surround Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with locking storage Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors AC power outlet: 2 Clock: In-radio display Painted aluminum rims Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm Fuel Capacity: 98 L Tires: Width: 275 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.9 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 3,311 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,615 mm Wheelbase: 3,550 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.9 L/100 km Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Rear Leg Room: 978 mm Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,961 mm Overall Width: 2,050 mm PRO-4X Luxury Package Overall Length: 5,804 mm NissanConnect Services Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Front Shoulder Room: 1,639 mm Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Curb weight: 2,664 kg

