2019 Other Other

1,300 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

E-BIKE,NO INSURANCE,NO LICENCE,NO PROBLEM

E-BIKE,NO INSURANCE,NO LICENCE,NO PROBLEM

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

1,300KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694233
  • VIN: LYDPCM700J1102321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 1,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 E- BIKE, VIPER MAX PRO ELECTRIC BIKE,

NEED NO DRIVER LICENCE,

NEED NO INSURANCE,

(((JUST CHARGE IT AND DRIVE IT))),

CHARGER AND COVER INCLUDED,

WE JUST CHANGE ALL THE BATTERYES, 

FULL CHARGE IT LAST MAX OF 3 HOURS,

MAX SPEED IS 70 KM'S, 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

