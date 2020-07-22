2019 Other Other

+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2019 E- BIKE, VIPER MAX PRO ELECTRIC BIKE,
NEED NO DRIVER LICENCE,
NEED NO INSURANCE,
(((JUST CHARGE IT AND DRIVE IT))),
CHARGER AND COVER INCLUDED,
WE JUST CHANGE ALL THE BATTERYES,
FULL CHARGE IT LAST MAX OF 3 HOURS,
MAX SPEED IS 70 KM'S,
