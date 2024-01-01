Menu
Used 2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck 20 FT Tilt Back for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck

0 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck

20 FT Tilt Back

2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck

20 FT Tilt Back

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 4p5ld4020k3036210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Flat Deck
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

2019 PJ Trailers Classic Flatdeck