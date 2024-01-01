Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>TOMMY GATE HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE! REGULAR CAB LONG BOX! READY FOR WORK! BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! </span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2019 RAM 1500

70,456 KM

Details Description Features

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Regular Cab *HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1715037249
  2. 1715037235
  3. 1715037248
  4. 1715037236
  5. 1715037236
  6. 1715037237
  7. 1715037238
  8. 1715037239
  9. 1715037239
  10. 1715037248
  11. 1715037240
  12. 1715037241
  13. 1715037241
  14. 1715037241
  15. 1715037242
  16. 1715037242
  17. 1715037242
  18. 1715037243
  19. 1715037243
  20. 1715037244
  21. 1715037244
  22. 1715037245
  23. 1715037246
  24. 1715037247
  25. 1715037248
  26. 1715037249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,456KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,456 KM

Vehicle Description

"TOMMY GATE" HYDRAULIC POWER LIFTGATE! REGULAR CAB LONG BOX! READY FOR WORK! BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2019 RAM 1500 SLT Regular Cab Long Box for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 RAM 1500 SLT Regular Cab Long Box 36,641 KM $27,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 79,569 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Camry SE *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Toyota Camry SE *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* 82,948 KM $27,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500