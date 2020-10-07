Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

22,986 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Nav/22 Inch Whls

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Nav/22 Inch Whls

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

  1. 5900580
  2. 5900580
  3. 5900580
  4. 5900580
  5. 5900580
  6. 5900580
  7. 5900580
  8. 5900580
  9. 5900580
Contact Seller

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

22,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5900580
  • Stock #: 54245
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT9KN746774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,986 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner clean CarFax. Level 2 Equipment Group. Sport performance hood. Leather front vented front bucket seats. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. 22x9 inch polished aluminum wheels. Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection. Class IV hitch receiver. Trailer Brake Control. Rear wheelhouse liners. Black dual exhaust tips. Rear media hub with 2 USB ports. Park Sense Front and Rear Park Assist. Rain sensing windshield wipers. Remote proximity keyless entry. Remote start system. Incredible condition.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 30,469 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 25,612 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey S...
 117,305 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory