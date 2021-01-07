Menu
2019 RAM 1500

37,650 KM

Details Description Features

$50,999

+ tax & licensing
$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Roof/Nav

2019 RAM 1500

Sport Roof/Nav

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6509239
  • Stock #: 54337
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT8KN584636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,650 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accidents. Incredible condition. KO-2 tires. Power dual pane panoramic sunroof. Sport performance hood. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4 in display. Rear wheelhouse liners. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. Class IV hitch receiver. Level 2 Equipment Group. LED bed lighting. Trailer tow mirrors. Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated steering wheel. Leather seating. Power 8 way adjustable front seats. Front ventilated seats. Keyless Enter n Go with push button start. ParkView Rear Back Up Camera. Trailer Sway Contro. Ready Alert Braking.

Vehicle Features

Four-Wheel Drive

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

