2019 RAM 1500

25,150 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie Pano Roof LVL 2

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie Pano Roof LVL 2

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,150KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8148454
  Stock #: 54615
  VIN: 1C6SRFJT3KN698711

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54615
  • Mileage 25,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition and very low kilometers. Ivory Tri–Coat Pearl. Sport Appearance Package. Leather bucket seats. Sport performance hood. Bed Utility Group. Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group. harman/kardon 19–speaker audio. Blind–Spot/Rear Cross–Path Detection. GPS navigation. Second–row heated seats. Rain–sensing windshield wipers. Remote tailgate release. Anti–spin differential rear axle. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. Power dual–pane panoramic sunroof. Rear wheelhouse liners. 20x9–in painted and polished wheels. Class IV hitch receiver. Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. Power 8–way adjustable front seats. Apple CarPlay Android Auto. Uconnect 4 with 8.4–inch display. Heated steering wheel. Power adjustable pedals with memory. Heated and ventilated front seats. Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

