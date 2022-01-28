Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

47,948 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Nav/Tow/Alpine

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Nav/Tow/Alpine

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

47,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8162347
  • Stock #: 54622
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT3KN528079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54622
  • Mileage 47,948 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner No accidents. Off lease and treated very well. Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer. Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4–in display. 20x9–in Chrome–Clad aluminum wheels. Heated steering wheel. Trailer Tow Group. Premium Lighting Group. Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wendell Motors

2017 RAM 1500 Longho...
 61,222 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 47,948 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST Exp...
 87,111 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Call Dealer

519-893-XXXX

(click to show)

519-893-1501

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory