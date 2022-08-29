Menu
2019 RAM 1500

36,169 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST Express Night Crew Cab 4X4

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST Express Night Crew Cab 4X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

36,169KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9176455
  • Stock #: 54887
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS597345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,169 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner trade in. Great condition. Night Edition. 8.4 inch touchscreen with CarPlay and Android Auto. USB mobile projection. 20x8–inch Black aluminum wheels. Wheel & Sound Group. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic. Sport performance hood. Class IV hitch receiver. Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

