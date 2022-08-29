Menu
2019 RAM 1500

84,406 KM

Details Description Features

Classic SLT Warlock Crew/Tow Pkg/HEMI

Classic SLT Warlock Crew/Tow Pkg/HEMI

Location

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,406KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9266158
  • Stock #: 54899
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT7KS677976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Fantastic condition 1 owner no accident trade in. Premium cloth front bucket seats. Heated seats and steering wheel. Electronics Convenience Group. 8.4–inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group. Remote Start & Security Alarm Group. Electronic Trailer Brake Controller. 8–speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS. Rear power sliding window. Luxury Group. Sport performance hood. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

