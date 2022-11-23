Menu
2019 RAM 1500

97,712 KM

Details Description

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Gascho Automotive Limited

519-744-3306

Limited Crew Cab SWB 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | Power Running Boards

Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

97,712KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9402889
  • Stock #: KN774167
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT6KN774167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,712 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents!!

Navigation, Multiview Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Alloy wheels, Keyless
Entry, Bluetooth, Heated & Cooled Power Seats, Climate Control, Steering Controls,
AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/USB Radio, Tinted Rear Windows, Cruise Control, Split
Folding rear seats



FREE CarFax Report!



Price + Tax & Lic fees.



This 2019 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab is in Exceptional Condition!



Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.

We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help
you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular
maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours,
too!



Every car and truck in our inventory is:

- Hand Picked

- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report

- 300 Point Inspected

- Fully Serviced

- Certified

- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed

- And topped up with fuel!



We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive
from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose
to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the
Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for
four generations.



Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/

Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto

Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and
Cambridge regions for 97 years!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Gascho Automotive Limited

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

