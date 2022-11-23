Menu
2019 RAM 1500

64,640 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Sport LVL 2/12"NAV

2019 RAM 1500

Sport LVL 2/12"NAV

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9438048
  Stock #: 54940
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT0KN834242

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 54940
  Mileage 64,640 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. Brand new all terrain tires. Uconnect 4C NAV with 12–inch display. Level 2 Equipment Group. Sport performance hood. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. 22x9–inch polished aluminum wheels. Class IV hitch receiver. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Heated seats and steering wheel.

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

