Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

38,371 KM

Details Description Features

$39,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4X4

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

  1. 1676728827
  2. 1676728822
  3. 1676728822
  4. 1676728822
  5. 1676728822
  6. 1676728823
  7. 1676728823
  8. 1676728823
  9. 1676728823
  10. 1676728824
  11. 1676728824
  12. 1676728824
  13. 1676728824
  14. 1676728825
  15. 1676728825
  16. 1676728825
  17. 1676728826
  18. 1676728826
  19. 1676728827
  20. 1676728827
  21. 1676728827
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,950

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,371 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 38,000 KM! 4x4, 5.7L V8 HEMI, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, RUNNING BOARDS, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, ALLOYS, POWER GROUP, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 49,648 KM
$54,990 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX 4...
 296,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey C...
 402,000 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory