$26,000+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 1 Owner 4x4 Quad cab Fully certified
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,545KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG5KS581715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,545 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
