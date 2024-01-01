Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

128,545 KM

Details Features

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 1 Owner 4x4 Quad cab Fully certified

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST 1 Owner 4x4 Quad cab Fully certified

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,545KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG5KS581715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,545 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 1500 Classic