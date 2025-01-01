Menu
Bright White Clearcoat 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

227,116 KM

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
12253210

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

Used
227,116KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT8KS748568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 63490ABX
  • Mileage 227,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Bright White Clearcoat 4D Crew Cab HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT 8-Speed Automatic 4WD 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

