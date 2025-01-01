$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT As Is Special | You Certify, You Save!!
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT As Is Special | You Certify, You Save!!
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,233KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LT0KS718559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 192,233 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS IS/AS TRADED and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
2014 Honda Accord EX-L You Certify, You Save! As Is Special! 176,796 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV No Accidents | Push Button Start 32,994 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Subaru Outback Limited Leather | Blind Spot | Upgraded Sound 22,519 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wendell Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2019 RAM 1500 Classic