2019 RAM 1500 Classic

90,000 KM

Details

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SXT Plus 4x4

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

SXT Plus 4x4

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9473901
  Stock #: 54925
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT0KS616335

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful condition trade in. No accidents or claims. SXT Plus Group. 20x8–inch chrome–clad aluminum wheels. Remote USb port. ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera.  Electronic Stability Control. Elec. shift–on–the–fly part–time transfer case. 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS.

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

