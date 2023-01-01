2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 5 , 6 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9734488

9734488 Stock #: 22608

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 45,609 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.