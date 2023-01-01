$63,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501
2019 RAM 2500
Big Horn Crew Nav/Roof
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10577016
- Stock #: 55220
- VIN: 3C6UR5DL0KG526921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55220
- Mileage 52,599 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner no accident trade. Very well equipped and maintained. Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Power sunroof. 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine. Anti–spin differential rear axle. Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System. Remote start system. Bed Utility Group. Black Appearance Package. Heavy–Duty Snowplow Prep Group. 5th Wheel. Premium Lighting Group.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.