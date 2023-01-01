Menu
2019 RAM 2500

52,599 KM

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 RAM 2500

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn Crew Nav/Roof

2019 RAM 2500

Big Horn Crew Nav/Roof

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10577016
  • Stock #: 55220
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DL0KG526921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55220
  • Mileage 52,599 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner no accident trade. Very well equipped and maintained. Blind–Spot and Cross–Path Detection. Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display. 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer. Power sunroof. 6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine. Anti–spin differential rear axle. Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Park–Sense Front and Rear Park Assist System. Remote start system. Bed Utility Group. Black Appearance Package. Heavy–Duty Snowplow Prep Group. 5th Wheel. Premium Lighting Group.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

