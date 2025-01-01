Menu
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Then feast your eyes on this rugged 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This beast of a truck is ready to conquer both city streets and off-road adventures, offering a commanding presence and the capability to match. Dressed in sleek black, this RAM 2500 boasts a powerful diesel engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ready to deliver impressive towing and hauling capacity. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, making it the perfect companion for work or play. It has 159,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>Step inside the spacious crew cab and experience a comfortable, well-appointed interior. The black interior complements the exterior, creating a cohesive and stylish look. The RAM 2500 Big Horn is designed with both functionality and driver comfort in mind, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or embarking on a weekend getaway, this truck provides the versatility and reliability you need.

Here are five features that make this 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn a standout:

Legendary Diesel Power: Experience the raw strength and efficiency of a diesel engine, built to take on the toughest tasks.
Unstoppable 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a robust four-wheel-drive system.
Spacious Crew Cab Comfort: Enjoy the ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Ready for Adventure: The truck is ready to be utilized for work or play.
Bold, Aggressive Styling: Make a statement on the road with the truck's commanding presence and stylish design. 2019 RAM 2500 4x4 – 6.7L Cummins Diesel – 8-Foot Box

Certified | Fully Serviced | Ready to Work

This powerful and reliable Ram 2500 is equipped with the legendary 6.7L Cummins diesel engine and an 8-foot box — perfect for towing, hauling, or heavy-duty work. It comes fully certified, with two keys, and everything in perfect working order.

Recent Maintenance (within the last 300 km): Premium front brakes & rotors Premium rear brakes & rotors New upper & lower ball joints (both sides) New brake shoes Full transmission service (with filter)
Front & rear differential service We Finance,,, OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,, Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3C6UR5JL5KG610690

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Then feast your eyes on this rugged 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This beast of a truck is ready to conquer both city streets and off-road adventures, offering a commanding presence and the capability to match. Dressed in sleek black, this RAM 2500 boasts a powerful diesel engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ready to deliver impressive towing and hauling capacity. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, making it the perfect companion for work or play. It has 159,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside the spacious crew cab and experience a comfortable, well-appointed interior. The black interior complements the exterior, creating a cohesive and stylish look. The RAM 2500 Big Horn is designed with both functionality and driver comfort in mind, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or embarking on a weekend getaway, this truck provides the versatility and reliability you need.

Here are five features that make this 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn a standout:

  • Legendary Diesel Power: Experience the raw strength and efficiency of a diesel engine, built to take on the toughest tasks.
  • Unstoppable 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a robust four-wheel-drive system.
  • Spacious Crew Cab Comfort: Enjoy the ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Ready for Adventure: The truck is ready to be utilized for work or play.
  • Bold, Aggressive Styling: Make a statement on the road with the truck's commanding presence and stylish design.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2019 RAM 2500 4x4 – 6.7L Cummins Diesel – 8-Foot Box

Certified | Fully Serviced | Ready to Work

 

This powerful and reliable Ram 2500 is equipped with the legendary 6.7L Cummins diesel engine and an 8-foot box — perfect for towing, hauling, or heavy-duty work. It comes fully certified, with two keys, and everything in perfect working order.

 

Recent Maintenance (within the last 300 km):

 

  • Premium front brakes & rotors
  • Premium rear brakes & rotors
  • New front wheel bearings with hubs (both sides)
  • New upper & lower ball joints (both sides)
  • New front U-joint
  • New brake shoes
  • Fresh oil change (with all filters)
  • Full transmission service (with filter)
  • Front & rear differential service

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

