$53,999+ taxes & licensing
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw its way? Then feast your eyes on this rugged 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This beast of a truck is ready to conquer both city streets and off-road adventures, offering a commanding presence and the capability to match. Dressed in sleek black, this RAM 2500 boasts a powerful diesel engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ready to deliver impressive towing and hauling capacity. With a robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain, making it the perfect companion for work or play. It has 159,000 km on the odometer.
Step inside the spacious crew cab and experience a comfortable, well-appointed interior. The black interior complements the exterior, creating a cohesive and stylish look. The RAM 2500 Big Horn is designed with both functionality and driver comfort in mind, ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site or embarking on a weekend getaway, this truck provides the versatility and reliability you need.
Here are five features that make this 2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn a standout:
- Legendary Diesel Power: Experience the raw strength and efficiency of a diesel engine, built to take on the toughest tasks.
- Unstoppable 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a robust four-wheel-drive system.
- Spacious Crew Cab Comfort: Enjoy the ride with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Ready for Adventure: The truck is ready to be utilized for work or play.
- Bold, Aggressive Styling: Make a statement on the road with the truck's commanding presence and stylish design.
2019 RAM 2500 4x4 – 6.7L Cummins Diesel – 8-Foot Box
Certified | Fully Serviced | Ready to Work
This powerful and reliable Ram 2500 is equipped with the legendary 6.7L Cummins diesel engine and an 8-foot box — perfect for towing, hauling, or heavy-duty work. It comes fully certified, with two keys, and everything in perfect working order.
Recent Maintenance (within the last 300 km):
- Premium front brakes & rotors
- Premium rear brakes & rotors
- New front wheel bearings with hubs (both sides)
- New upper & lower ball joints (both sides)
- New front U-joint
- New brake shoes
- Fresh oil change (with all filters)
- Full transmission service (with filter)
- Front & rear differential service
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
