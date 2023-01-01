Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Forester

82,284 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Forester

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i SPORT w/EyeSight Pkg *SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Forester

2.5i SPORT w/EyeSight Pkg *SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1686860166
  2. 1686860167
  3. 1686860166
  4. 1686860167
  5. 1686860167
  6. 1686860167
  7. 1686860166
  8. 1686860167
  9. 1686860167
  10. 1686860166
  11. 1686860166
  12. 1686860166
  13. 1686860166
  14. 1686860167
  15. 1686860164
  16. 1686860164
  17. 1686860165
  18. 1686860166
  19. 1686860166
  20. 1686860165
  21. 1686860166
  22. 1686860165
  23. 1686860167
  24. 1686860166
  25. 1686860163
  26. 1686860166
  27. 1686860163
  28. 1686860167
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
82,284KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069680
  • Stock #: 22388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22388
  • Mileage 82,284 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER TAILGATE, POWER SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

2016 Nissan Altima 2...
 89,567 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX ...
 69,877 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford EcoSport S...
 58,917 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory