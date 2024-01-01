$21,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i Touring W/ Eye Sight - ALLOYS! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
119,098KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4003
- Mileage 119,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights
- Accident free
- Well optioned
- Winter tires included
Here comes a very desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the legendary 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart key, push start, alarm, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $21,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive!
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
