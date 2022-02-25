$35,999+ tax & licensing
519-579-4995
2019 Subaru Outback
2.5i PREMIER W/ EYE SIGHT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$35,999
- Listing ID: 8286357
- Stock #: 3143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Car Play
Here comes a very rare and desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated, don't miss this one!
Fully loaded with the highly desired 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, H/K sound system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats with memory, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $35,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
