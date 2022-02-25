Menu
2019 Subaru Outback

30,218 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2.5i PREMIER W/ EYE SIGHT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

30,218KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8286357
  • Stock #: 3143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3143
  • Mileage 30,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Single owner
- Car Play

Here comes a very rare and desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Premier with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives like new!  Must be seen and driven to be appreciated, don't miss this one!

Fully loaded with the highly desired 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, H/K sound system, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), heated steering wheel, power seats with memory, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, and much more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $35,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch

