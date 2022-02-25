2019 Subaru Outback

$35,999 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 2 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8286357

8286357 Stock #: 3143

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3143

Mileage 30,218 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Convenience Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS HID Lights Tech Package Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag LED Lights Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Android Audio Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.