2019 Subaru WRX
Sport - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!
83,688KM
Used
- Stock #: 3693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,688 KM
Vehicle Description
- Accident free
- 6-speed MT!
Here comes a very desirable 6-speed manual Subaru Impreza WRX Sport with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!
Equipped with the legendary 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, A/C, digital climate control, cruise control, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $28,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
