2019 Subaru WRX

83,688 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Sport - BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!

Location

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Logo_AccidentFree

83,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285524
  • Stock #: 3693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3693
  • Mileage 83,688 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 6-speed MT!


Here comes a very desirable 6-speed manual Subaru Impreza WRX Sport with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!

Equipped with the legendary 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, A/C, digital climate control, cruise control, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $28,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

