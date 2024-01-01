$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Subaru WRX
Sport - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
2019 Subaru WRX
Sport - CAR PLAY! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,698KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4269
- Mileage 76,698 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- 6-speed MT!
Here comes a very desirable 6-speed manual Subaru Impreza WRX Sport with all the right features! This sporty sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen to be appreciated, don't miss out!
Equipped with the legendary 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, 6-speed manual transmission, AWD, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, AM/FM/CD/USB, Bluetooth, A/C, digital climate control, cruise control, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C!
$24,999 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$25,398 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2019 Subaru WRX