2019 Toyota Camry
LE,Certified,No Accident,2 Set of Keys,Bluetooth,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and comfortable sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2019 Toyota Camry LE, available now at Auto Expo Inc.! This certified pre-owned vehicle boasts a sleek grey exterior and a stylish black interior, offering a perfect balance of sophistication and practicality. With its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a smooth and efficient ride, whether you're commuting to work or heading out on a weekend adventure. At just 168,000 km, this Camry is practically brand new!
This Camry LE comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and heated seats for those chilly winter days. Safety is also a top priority, with features like lane departure assist, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags providing peace of mind on the road. And with winter tires included, you'll be ready for anything Mother Nature throws your way.
Here are 5 of the Camry LE's most sought-after features:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a certified pre-owned vehicle. This Camry has been meticulously inspected and meets the highest standards of quality.
- Heated Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with the comfort of heated seats.
- Lane Departure Assist: This safety feature helps keep you in your lane, reducing the risk of accidents.
- Rearview Camera: This convenient feature makes parking and backing up a breeze, helping you avoid any potential collisions.
- Winter Tires: Stay safe and secure on the roads, no matter the weather, with a set of winter tires included.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and stylish sedan. Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience the 2019 Toyota Camry LE for yourself!
