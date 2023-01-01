Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

44,890 KM

Details Description Features

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2019 Toyota Corolla

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback *BLUETOOTH*

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback *BLUETOOTH*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

44,890KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446651
  • Stock #: 22766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22766
  • Mileage 44,890 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 44,000 KM! BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, LOADED! Toyota Safety Sense includes: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, and more!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and balance of factory warranty!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Pre-Collision System
Lane Tracing Assist

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

