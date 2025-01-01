Menu
Test drives available by appointment at our Guelph and Kitchener locations. Get approved in minutes with competitive rates starting at 6.46% O.A.C. This new arrival has a CLEAN CARFAX with no accidents and is also a Canadian (Ontario) vehicle.

Why Choose Most Wanted Cars?
At Most Wanted Cars, we're not just a dealership—we're a place where our customers send their family and friends. Since 1975, our family-owned and operated business has been proud to offer the best financing options in Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge, Guelph, and the surrounding areas. We're proud to be honored as DealerRater's 2023, 2024 & 2025 National Winner for Used Car Dealers. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a stellar 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating across over 3,300 reviews, Most Wanted Cars is your trusted choice for used vehicles. Our inventory includes over 200 cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, all backed by exceptional service.
To serve you better, we have two convenient locations:

600 Elmira Rd N, Guelph – 519 822 2227
1620 King Street East, Kitchener – 519 772 3040

Visit us at www.mostwantedcars.ca to explore our full inventory and complete an easy online finance application for exclusive online preferred rates. Interest rates offered as low as 6.46% on approved credit.
Note: Prices listed are available for financing purchases only, with approved credit. The cash price is $975 more for other payment methods. Taxes, licensing and detailing are not included in the listed price.

Most Wanted Cars also provides additional protection options at exclusive pricing, including the Fresh Start Platinum Package, rust protection, ceramic coating, gap insurance, extended warranties, walk-away insurance, and road hazard protection, among others. For more details, please consult with your sales representative.

2019 Toyota Corolla

142,832 KM

$17,963

+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE | ALLOYS | 2.0L | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA

12494041

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback SE | ALLOYS | 2.0L | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,963

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,832KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTNK4RBE9K3015023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 015023
  • Mileage 142,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Toyota Corolla