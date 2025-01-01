$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,No Accident,Tinted,Sunroof
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this stunning, used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE! This sleek black sedan, with its matching black interior, is a certified pre-owned vehicle that promises both dependability and a touch of luxury. With only 156,000km on the odometer, this Corolla is ready to provide years of comfortable and efficient driving.
This Corolla SE comes equipped with several premium features, including a sunroof to let the sunshine in, and tinted windows for added privacy and style. You'll also appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission and the efficiency of its 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Plus, this Corolla boasts a clean accident history, offering you peace of mind with your purchase.
Here are five features that make this Corolla stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive away with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection.
- Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and natural light with the touch of a button.
- No Accident History: Rest easy knowing this Corolla has a clean record.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Tinted Windows: Enhance your privacy and add a touch of sophistication.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
