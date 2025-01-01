Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this stunning, used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE! This sleek black sedan, with its matching black interior, is a certified pre-owned vehicle that promises both dependability and a touch of luxury. With only 156,000km on the odometer, this Corolla is ready to provide years of comfortable and efficient driving.

This Corolla SE comes equipped with several premium features, including a sunroof to let the sunshine in, and tinted windows for added privacy and style. Youll also appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission and the efficiency of its 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Plus, this Corolla boasts a clean accident history, offering you peace of mind with your purchase.

Here are five features that make this Corolla stand out:

Certified Pre-Owned: Drive away with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection.
Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and natural light with the touch of a button.
No Accident History: Rest easy knowing this Corolla has a clean record.
Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
Tinted Windows: Enhance your privacy and add a touch of sophistication.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer,

We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!

2019 Toyota Corolla

156,000 KM

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla

SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,No Accident,Tinted,Sunroof

13330571

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,No Accident,Tinted,Sunroof

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0KC172345

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this stunning, used 2019 Toyota Corolla SE! This sleek black sedan, with its matching black interior, is a certified pre-owned vehicle that promises both dependability and a touch of luxury. With only 156,000km on the odometer, this Corolla is ready to provide years of comfortable and efficient driving.

This Corolla SE comes equipped with several premium features, including a sunroof to let the sunshine in, and tinted windows for added privacy and style. You'll also appreciate the convenience of its automatic transmission and the efficiency of its 4-cylinder engine, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. Plus, this Corolla boasts a clean accident history, offering you peace of mind with your purchase.

Here are five features that make this Corolla stand out:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: Drive away with confidence knowing this vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection.
  • Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and natural light with the touch of a button.
  • No Accident History: Rest easy knowing this Corolla has a clean record.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
  • Tinted Windows: Enhance your privacy and add a touch of sophistication.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer,

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!

  1.  

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-XXXX

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$17,999

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2019 Toyota Corolla