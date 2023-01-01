2019 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,984 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 4 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9709993

9709993 Stock #: 220936

220936 VIN: 2T1BURHE1KC220936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50,471 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.