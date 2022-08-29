2019 Toyota Highlander

$42,999 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 9 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9173461

9173461 Stock #: 54883

54883 VIN: 5TDJZRFH0KS742359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 54883

Mileage 52,956 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.