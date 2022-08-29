Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

52,956 KM

Details

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 Pass/Nav/Leath

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD 8 Pass/Nav/Leath

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

52,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9173461
  • Stock #: 54883
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH0KS742359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54883
  • Mileage 52,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. All wheel drive. Leather. Blind spot. Navigation. Power roof. Toyota safety sense. Lane keep assist. Emergancy braking.

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Back to Top

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

