$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Wendell Motors
519-893-1501
2019 Toyota Highlander
2019 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD 8 Pass/Nav/Leath
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
52,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9173461
- Stock #: 54883
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH0KS742359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 54883
- Mileage 52,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade. All wheel drive. Leather. Blind spot. Navigation. Power roof. Toyota safety sense. Lane keep assist. Emergancy braking.
Vehicle Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4