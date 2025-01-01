Menu
<p><span>No Accidents! This great car includes winter tires on rims!</span></p><p><span>Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/Sat Radio, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats</span></p><p>FREE CarFax Report!<br><br>Price + Tax & Lic fees.<br><br>This 2019 TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID Technology is a one owner local trade in and is in Exceptional condition!</p><p>Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.<br>We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!<br><br>Every car and truck in our inventory is:<br>- Hand Picked<br>- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report<br>- 300 Point Inspected<br>- Fully Serviced<br>- Certified<br>- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed<br>- And topped up with fuel!<br><br>We start the next chapter of your vehicles life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.<br><br>Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/<br>Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto<br>Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 99 years!!!</p>

49,716 KM

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Gascho Automotive Limited

130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8

519-744-3306

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN JTDKARFUXK3076881

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K3076881
  • Mileage 49,716 KM

No Accidents! This great car includes winter tires on rims!

Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/Sat Radio, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats

FREE CarFax Report!

Price + Tax & Lic fees.

This 2019 TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID Technology is a one owner local trade in and is in Exceptional condition!

Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!

Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!

We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.

Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 99 years!!!

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

2019 Toyota Prius