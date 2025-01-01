$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Toyota Prius
XLE | Technology Pkg | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof
2019 Toyota Prius
XLE | Technology Pkg | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof
Location
Gascho Automotive Limited
130 Birch Avenue Unit #4, Kitchener, ON N2H 4W8
519-744-3306
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K3076881
- Mileage 49,716 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents! This great car includes winter tires on rims!
Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/Sat Radio, Cruise Control, Split Folding rear seats
FREE CarFax Report!
Price + Tax & Lic fees.
This 2019 TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID Technology is a one owner local trade in and is in Exceptional condition!
Gascho Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1926.
We take the time to make sure you get the right vehicle for you - and we help you keep it on the road the only way you can: old fashioned regular maintenance. Your vehicle is an important member of your family - and ours, too!
Every car and truck in our inventory is:
- Hand Picked
- Including a comprehensive CarFax History Report
- 300 Point Inspected
- Fully Serviced
- Certified
- Washed, Vacuumed and Detailed
- And topped up with fuel!
We start the next chapter of your vehicle's life off right to make the drive from our lot to your driveway smooth and satisfying. We only ask that you choose to care for it as well as we have! Call us today to see for yourself why the Gascho family has proudly served Kitchener-Waterloo and southern Ontario for four generations.
Like us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GaschoAuto/
Follow us on Twitter : @GaschoAuto
Proud to serve the needs of the Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London and Cambridge regions for 99 years!!!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gascho Automotive Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gascho Automotive Limited
Gascho Automotive Limited
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-744-XXXX(click to show)
519-744-3306
Alternate Numbers1-877-427-2461
+ taxes & licensing>
519-744-3306