Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,983 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 4 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10636671

10636671 Stock #: 009087

009087 VIN: 2T3J1RFV5KW009087

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 156,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.