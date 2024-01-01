$30,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD ROOF/LEATHER/SNOWS
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,499
+ taxes & licensing
83,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXKW043612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. XLE AWD. Leather seats. Tow package. Winter tires and rims. Toyota safety sense. Blind spot detection. Lane keep assist.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Toyota RAV4