Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. XLE AWD. Leather seats. Tow package. Winter tires and rims. Toyota safety sense. Blind spot detection. Lane keep assist.

2019 Toyota RAV4

83,070 KM

Details Description Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
XLE AWD ROOF/LEATHER/SNOWS

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

83,070KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3R1RFVXKW043612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident trade in. XLE AWD. Leather seats. Tow package. Winter tires and rims. Toyota safety sense. Blind spot detection. Lane keep assist.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

